Maple Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $626,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,507 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $240.00 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.84. The company has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.