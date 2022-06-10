Maple Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

