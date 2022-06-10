Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Marathon Oil reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 490.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,124 shares of company stock worth $20,492,948. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after buying an additional 998,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after buying an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after buying an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after buying an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 469,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,152,918. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

