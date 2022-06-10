Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $513.00

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 513 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 515.50 ($6.46), with a volume of 264408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530.50 ($6.65).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSLH shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 885 ($11.09) to GBX 629 ($7.88) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.90) to GBX 770 ($9.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 591.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 647.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.43), for a total value of £289,988.86 ($363,394.56).

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

