MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 9.7% This Week

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $60,627.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00316699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00436590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030389 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

