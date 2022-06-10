Mather Group LLC. Buys 4,477 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,906 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,118.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

