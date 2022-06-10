Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

