Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.