Mather Group LLC. Has $11.37 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Clorox by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $6,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $132.09 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

