Mather Group LLC. Has $9.66 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.