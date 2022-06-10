Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $154.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.79 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.