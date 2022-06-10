Mather Group LLC. Sells 152,801 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,801 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.51% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $53,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 710.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.78 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

