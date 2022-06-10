Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Shares of MZDAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. 26,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

