McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $83,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 199,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 213,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $57,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.89. 21,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.84. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

