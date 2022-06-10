McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $80.80 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $91.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

