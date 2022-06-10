McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $378.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $343.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $312.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.27. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,268 shares of company stock worth $25,379,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

