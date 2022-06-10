MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.77. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 81,503 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

