MediShares Market Capitalization Hits $421,242.66 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. MediShares has a total market cap of $421,242.66 and $1,304.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MediShares has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

