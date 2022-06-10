Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:MCG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,865. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $477.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.41.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

