Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.