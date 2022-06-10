Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 0.8%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37). Approximately 2,158,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 546,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.61.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.