Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 859,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $9,212,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,085,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,031,000 after buying an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $88.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.