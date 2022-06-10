Merculet Achieves Market Cap of $306,986.32 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $306,986.32 and approximately $60,808.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

