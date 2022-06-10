Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.96.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $181.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

