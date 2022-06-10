Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $531,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.24. 489,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,769,234. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.96.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

