MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,316 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $104,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 149,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 102,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,991,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.27.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,353. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $454.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

