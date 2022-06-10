MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,389 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $73,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 732,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,813,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.