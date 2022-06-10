MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,285 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $50,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 302,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,001,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

