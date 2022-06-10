MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Lifted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

