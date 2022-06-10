Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Sells $42,000.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MSBI opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.