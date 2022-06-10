MileVerse Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. MileVerse has a total market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00336775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00436885 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 229% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,074,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

