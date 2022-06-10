Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Reaches $443.15 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Mina has a total market cap of $443.15 million and $20.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002742 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00326582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00434089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030400 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 538,896,870 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.