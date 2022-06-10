Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

