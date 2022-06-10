Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRTX. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of MRTX opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

