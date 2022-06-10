Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of AVO opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVO shares. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

