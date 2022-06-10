MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to announce $734.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730.31 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $749.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 564.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,898,000 after buying an additional 1,412,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after buying an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $72,222,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKSI traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $182.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.