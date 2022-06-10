monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 8.4%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.49 and last traded at $101.49. 1,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 671,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.26.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

