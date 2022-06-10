MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,883. The firm has a market cap of $935.84 million, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. Research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,465 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

