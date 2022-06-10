MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,883. The firm has a market cap of $935.84 million, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,465 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
