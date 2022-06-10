Monolith (TKN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $185.00

Monolith (TKN) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $3.04 million and $185.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

