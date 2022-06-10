MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MonotaRO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $15.46 on Monday. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.38.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.