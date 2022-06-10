Morgan Stanley Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $90.75

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $90.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.25 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $296.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom has a 52-week low of $267.57 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,686,367 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $410,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

