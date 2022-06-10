Morgan Stanley Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $49.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,576 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.