Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $77.39. 90,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,546. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.