Morgan Stanley Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $389.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $389.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $391.13.

SBA Communications stock opened at $333.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.73 and its 200-day moving average is $339.37. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

