Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 4,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

MORF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $800.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 116,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Morphic by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

