Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Shares Up 2.2%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mount Logan Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

