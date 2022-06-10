MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $59.60 million and approximately $70.79 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,015.36 or 0.99972832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029957 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

