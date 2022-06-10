MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.63. 51,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,424,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get MP Materials alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connie K. Duckworth bought 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $678,535.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,824,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 935,289 shares of company stock worth $39,078,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.