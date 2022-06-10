mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $41.12 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and $49,092.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

