My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.82 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $3.82 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 33% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00337462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 675.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00435334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,237,222 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

